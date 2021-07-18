Anna Paige rejoins Gazette news staff

Anna Paige has rejoined the Billings Gazette newsroom as the arts and entertainment reporter. The Montana-based journalist has been working in the newspaper and publishing industry since 2004. She is originally from Wyoming and has undergraduate degrees in journalism and anthropology from the University of Wyoming and a master’s degree in creative writing from the University of Denver. Paige has lived in Billings for more than a decade, where she teaches poetry in the elementary schools and is the co-host of "Resounds: Arts and Culture on the High Plains” on Yellowstone Public Radio. She is also the co-founder of Young Poets, winner of the 2021 Library of Congress Award for Literacy.
