The store specializes in professional quality art supplies: fine paints and drawing materials, hard to find paper, printmaking supplies and more. The products that artists want to see, touch and smell in person when choosing what they want.

“One of my first memories is of sitting at my mom’s feet as she tole painted, and I would rub her paintbrushes on my face," said Creeden. "I was fortunate to have an inventive parent who wanted her children everywhere she was. As she ran her businesses, we were often there with her, learning along the way. In addition to business skills, she taught me that life has the beauty of creativity woven into it. I want to share that beauty and love of creation by providing artists with tools and connections that takes their art further.”