As Paycheck Protection Programs start, Billings coffee kiosk owner snags first one in Montana

Tanya Weinreis’ employees are going to work today, and they’re getting paid. For the owner of the coffee kiosk company Mountain Mudd who has been severely impacted by Montana’s “stay at home” pandemic order, that’s a big deal.

Friday was the nationwide rollout of the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program. And Weinreis appeared to be the first business owner in Montana to qualify.

What that means is her 50 employees will continue to get paid for the next eight weeks. Her crew will likely still be intact as Montana emerges from a deep economic decline.

“I had to protect and take care of my employees, almost like a mom takes care of her kids,” Weinreis said. “Who needs to work, who wants to work and then also on the flipside, who needs to stay home?"

Some employees with compromised immune systems told her, "I can’t do this right now."

"Then we will hold your job for you," she said. "We don’t know how long that’s going to be. And that’s not easy to do. To work with 50 people and do individually what’s best for them is hard.”

At Yellowstone Bank, Weinreis met Friday with Homestead Branch President Jason Hinch to finalize things after working through most of the details remotely.