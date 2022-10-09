Ashley Hayslip joins First Interstate as chief banking officer

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ashley Hayslip as Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer. In her new role, Hayslip will lead First Interstate Bank’s retail and commercial teams as well as oversee First Interstate Wealth Management and First Interstate Investment Services.

“Ashley has a strong understanding of and passion for First Interstate’s community banking model,” explained FIBK President and CEO Kevin Riley. “I am confident her breadth of banking experience will guide and support our client-facing teams in developing the strong and fruitful relationships for which First Interstate is known.”

Prior to joining First Interstate, Hayslip worked at Umpqua Bank in a variety of leadership roles, most recently as Executive Vice President, Community and Business Banking. She played a critical role in transitioning Umpqua from an acquisition to an organic growth company, leading transformation initiatives in the commercial space as well as Umpqua’s Paycheck Protection Program. In addition to her time at Umpqua, Hayslip also served in leadership positions at Bank of the West and Zions Bancorp, leading enterprise-wide initiatives with a focus on growth strategy. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a passion for consumers and businesses of all sizes while supporting them at different stages of growth.

An avid skier and hiker, Hayslip graduated from the University of California, Davis where she was captain of the Division I tennis team. Hayslip will start with the Bank in late November, replacing current CBO Russell A. Lee, who will serve the Bank in a different capacity until he retires at the end of the year. Lee joined First Interstate as part of the Company’s acquisition of Inland Northwest Bank in 2018 and has served as CBO since January 2020.

“It has been my privilege to be a part of First Interstate’s growth and success over these past four years,” Lee stated. “I look forward to seeing our teams continue to thrive under Ashley’s leadership.”