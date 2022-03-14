Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions opens in Billings

Billings tech repair provider Device Doctor has reopened as an Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions franchise. The store offers repair services for anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, and drones — and everything in between.

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues, and water damage, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions repair experts have fixed more than 14 million devices and can help with most any tech mishap, with most basic repairs completed in two hours or less.

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions Billings is locally owned by Adam and Wayne Kimmet. No stranger to tech repair, the Kimmets founded Device Doctor in 2012 and are excited for the opportunity to continue growing their business as part of the Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions family.

The store is located at 611 Hilltop Road, Suite 2, in Billings and may be reached at (406) 694-1709.

“We’re excited to link arms with Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions and leverage their industry partnerships to better serve this community,” said Adam Kimmet. “Our store is now an Authorized Service Center for both Samsung and Google, which allows us to provide a faster, more efficient repair experience for everyone who walks through our doors.”

