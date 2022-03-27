Avery Smith named staff engineer in Sanderson Stewart commercial group

Sanderson Stewart is delighted to announce that Avery Smith has recently joined the firm as a staff engineer working in the commercial group. Smith has a bachelor's degree in general engineering, civil option from Montana Tech, Butte, and has experience in the design and construction of both private and public facilities. Most recently, Smith worked at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, where she worked on the facility’s infrastructure and utilities team. As a member of the commercial group, Smith is working on various site development tasks for our clients including design, cost estimation, drafting, permitting, and bidding. Avery is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers as well as the Society of Women Engineers. Since beginning in a garage in Billings in 1969, Sanderson Stewart has followed the core purpose “to plan and design enduring communities,” to become an award-winning community design firm with offices in Billings and Bozeman, as well as Fort Collins and Denver, Colorado.