Bankruptcies
Chapter 7

Timothy J. Mills, Crystal C. Mills, 23 Denvers Way, Belfry, Jan. 14.

Matthew Byron Moore, P.O. Box 2553, Red Lodge, Jan. 21.

Daniel Christopher Charles Rowe, 35 Upper Hawk Valley Road, Columbus, Jan. 22.

William Norris Kampfer, Konnie Lucille Kampfer, 711 Selms Road, Bridger, Jan. 27.

Laura Jean Matt, 3900 Olympic Blvd, Apt. F101, Jan. 28.

Ryan Joseph Murphy, 4002 McGirl Road, Jan. 29

Chapter 13

John Dean Devitt, Jr., Laura Leigh Ross, P.O. Box 686, Columbus, Jan. 8.

