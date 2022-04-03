Adam Beaves-Fisher recently joined the Yellowstone Art Museum as advancement director. Beaves-Fisher brings significant experience in museum fundraising and donor development to this position. In this role, he will manage special events, membership, and donor engagement for the YAM.
Beaves-Fisher joins Yellowstone Art Museum as advancement director
