Beer troubles clip Montana malt barley demand

“China put the tariffs on Australia. So, they’re super short and have a need for malt barley right now,” Marn said. “There is potential that open market could have a home. I know several companies have been working to sort that out.”

What could make Montana malt barley sales to China possible is the phase-one trade deal between China and the United States. Signed by President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in January, the trade deal requires $40 billion in U.S. agricultural goods and other products over the next two years.

There’s disagreement in the Trump administration about whether the phase-one deal is still good. Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro told Fox News late last month that the deal was over, but Trump later insisted on Twitter that the deal is still on.

To get U.S. barley moving into China, the United States must first certify a handling facility, which China must also approve, among other things, Marn said. It will take time to work out the details.

“It’s just brand new. They’re working on it now and hopefully it will be ready by harvest when we have some extra barley,” Marn said.

Montana was the No. 1 state for barley acres planted at more than 1 million acres, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2020 Plantings Report published Tuesday. The state had twice as many barley acres as North Dakota, the second largest barley state by acreage.

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.