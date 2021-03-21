Beiser, Lehman and Sevier join Billings Community Foundation board

Three community leaders, Dr. Karen Beiser, Dr. Tim Lehman, and Carolyn Sevier have joined the Billings Community Foundation board of directors.

Beiser is a professor of business at Rocky Mountain College. Beiser also has experience working in the nonprofit sector running a program for at-risk youth, which she called exciting, challenging, heartbreaking, and exhilarating.

Lehman is a professor of history at Rocky Mountain College and has authored three books. Lehman is active in community affairs and has served on the board of Humanities Montana, the Resource Advisory Council of the Bureau of Land Management, and the Montana Heritage Commission.

Sevier’s career in non-profits spans back to her time as a summer camp counselor and then administrator, and she has served in a variety of roles, including board, staff, volunteer, and consultant, for organizations around Montana.

The Billings Community Foundation is an innovative community foundation governed by local citizens promoting philanthropy and charitable giving. They have been helping individual donors and charitable organizations meet the needs of the Greater Yellowstone Valley Region of Montana since 2007.

