Biden confronts decades of union decline in bid to boost wages

“It will be very hard to resuscitate unions and collective bargaining in their current form,” said Harry Holzer, a Georgetown University professor and former U.S. Labor Department chief economist during the Clinton administration. “While I am sympathetic to strengthening unions, I am very pessimistic.”

Biden is pushing to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) bill, which is intended to boost union membership after decades of decline. While the House approved the measure in March, it faces long odds in the Senate, where it will need the support of at least 10 Republicans.

Lost Wages

That proposal would abolish state “right-to-work” laws that ban mandatory collection of dues or fees as a condition of employment, penalize employers that retaliate among union drives and extend federal labor rights to many workers currently classified as independent contractors, among other measures.

While the White House continues to push the bill as a priority, the administration has other tools, such as directing federal spending to American-made goods.