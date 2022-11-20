Big Sky Economic Development receives two awards

Big Sky Economic Development was awarded two 2022 Montana Economic Developers Association (MEDA) Impact Awards.

Each year, through its Impact Awards, MEDA recognizes member organizations that demonstrate valuable and effective approaches to community and economic development throughout Montana. Impact Awards recognize MEDA member projects for their creative efforts advancing economic development and improved quality of life. The breadth and scope of the winning projects illustrate the important role MEDA members have in Montana communities, regions, and state.

The two projects/programs that received awards:

1. Rock31 - Rock31 is a business incubator, accelerator and co-working space devoted to cultivating a vibrant entrepreneur community in Billings Montana.

2. Edge of the Plains – The Small Business Development Center at Big Sky Economic Development produced an educational documentary showcasing businesses in Southcentral Montana to inspire entrepreneurs in unexpected places.

The BSED team is grateful for this statewide recognition from MEDA. “The BSED team works faithfully every day to serve our community with passion and excellence," said Executive Director Steve Arveschoug. "This recognition from our peers for that dedicated work is indeed an honor, and a proud moment for our team.”