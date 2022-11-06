Big Sky Senior services announces election of officers

Big Sky Senior Services, Inc., a local nonprofit that offers in-home, low-cost services to help local Senior Citizens remain in their homes, living independently, safe and free from abuse, is pleased to announce the results of the 2022/2023 Board of Directors election is as follows:

President: Ploumi Saliaris is a community volunteer. She worked in the hospitality industry and bank management. She has a Masters of Science degree in Hotel and Catering Management from the University of Ulster in Jordanstown, Northern Ireland.

Vice-President: Lyndsey Geering is currently the Controller for R Source Healthcare. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Business with an Accounting option from MSU-Bozeman, is a Certified Public Accountant with over 15 years of experience.

Treasurer: Marilyn Tapia is the Director of Health Protection at Riverstone Health.

Secretary: Jim Corson, a community volunteer, retired in 2015 working in the Billings office for Senator Max Baucus and Senator John Walsh prior. He also worked with seniors at the Yellowstone Council of Aging for 10 years. Jim has a Bachelor’s of Arts Degree in History from Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky.

Member-At-Large: Brooke Rivera is the Administrator of Home Based Services at St. John’s United. She holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing from Montana State University.