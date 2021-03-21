Billings' A&E Design announces two new partners

Billings-based firm A&E Design announces five promotions to its leadership team. These individuals are recognized for their professional abilities, contributions to the firm, and long-term potential.
Justin Alexander, an architect with over a decade of experience and a Master of Architecture degree from Montana State University, to advance from senior associate to principal at A&E Design. Alexander’s contributions have been integral to the success of many projects throughout the western United States, including the expansion of Stock Farm Club in Hamilton, Montana, developments at Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, and multiple residences in California and Nevada.
Brad Doll, with a Master of Architecture degree from Montana State University and 13 years experience in design, earned a promotion from senior associate to principal. As an architect, Doll is a problem solver and an unconventional thinker. His work can be seen in notable projects across Montana, like MSU’s Bobcat Athletic Complex, Jeannette Rankin Elementary School in Missoula, and the new community center in Big Sky.
Chad Schreiner advances to the role of associate with more than a decade of experience at A&E Design. Schreiner is a project designer and project manager with a Master of Architecture degree from Montana State University, where he graduated with the highest honors. Since 2009, his skill set has contributed to multiple projects in Billings, including the Northern Hotel renovation, the Billings Clinic bed expansion project currently under construction, and the new Elder Grove Middle School.
Brian Sullivan, a brand strategist, has been promoted to an associate role after only three years on the A&E Design staff. Sullivan joined the firm’s Bozeman office in 2018 with a Master of Architecture degree from Montana State University. His diverse background provides unique insights to effectively resolve complex design problems for a wide range of industries, including retail, entertainment, health care, and hospitality. Global outdoor equipment brand Mystery Ranch, the Healthy Is Wellness employee wellness program, and Bozeman restaurant Revelry feature Sullivan’s brand strategy work.
Jolene Walker, in her tenth year at A&E Design, rounds out the list of new associates within the firm. With a Master of Architecture degree from Montana State University, Walker has spent the last decade seeing numerous projects through from concept to construction. Her tremendous design and architecture skill set is evident in multiple historic preservation projects, Montana and California residences, and elementary schools in Missoula, Belgrade, and Townsend, Montana.
For more information about A&E Design and the firm’s leadership team, contact CEO Dusty Eaton at (406) 281-2633 or deaton@ae.design.