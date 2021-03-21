Billings' A&E Design announces two new partners

Billings-based firm A&E Design announces five promotions to its leadership team. These individuals are recognized for their professional abilities, contributions to the firm, and long-term potential.

Justin Alexander, an architect with over a decade of experience and a Master of Architecture degree from Montana State University, to advance from senior associate to principal at A&E Design. Alexander’s contributions have been integral to the success of many projects throughout the western United States, including the expansion of Stock Farm Club in Hamilton, Montana, developments at Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, and multiple residences in California and Nevada.

Brad Doll, with a Master of Architecture degree from Montana State University and 13 years experience in design, earned a promotion from senior associate to principal. As an architect, Doll is a problem solver and an unconventional thinker. His work can be seen in notable projects across Montana, like MSU’s Bobcat Athletic Complex, Jeannette Rankin Elementary School in Missoula, and the new community center in Big Sky.