Billings academics publish new book on transgender education and research

Drs. Jaydi and Steven Funk have published their co-authored book, "Trans-forming Terminology and Ideology in Media, Medicine, and Mental Health: Zebras among Us." Published by Cambridge Scholars, the book offers the results of their large-scale, mixed-methods, IRB-approved research conducted in the Pacific Northwest. Excited to share their findings, Drs. Funk created Thisgender.org, a website designed to connect those interested in securing social justice for LGBTQIA youth. Email DrSFunk@thisgender.org to find out more about the upcoming book launch party, and visit Thisgender.org.

