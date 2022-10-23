Drs. Jaydi and Steven Funk have published their co-authored book, "Trans-forming Terminology and Ideology in Media, Medicine, and Mental Health: Zebras among Us." Published by Cambridge Scholars, the book offers the results of their large-scale, mixed-methods, IRB-approved research conducted in the Pacific Northwest. Excited to share their findings, Drs. Funk created Thisgender.org, a website designed to connect those interested in securing social justice for LGBTQIA youth. Email DrSFunk@thisgender.org to find out more about the upcoming book launch party, and visit Thisgender.org.
Billings academics publish new book on transgender education and research
