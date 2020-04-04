Billings-area food hub grows as consumers seek alternatives to grocery stores

When Day took over as chair of the Community Food Campaign, the idea of a local food hub had been kicked around for years. “I’m an action person. Let’s stop talking about it and do something,” said Day, who proposed a feasibility study.

Now in its second year, the Yellowstone Valley Food Hub isn’t going to fulfill all your grocery needs, yet it’s met a critical need in the supply chain for local producers, especially smaller farms and ranches, to connect directly with customers.

“It’s not impulse buying,” Charter-Williams said. “It takes that extra step, but when we see grocery stores empty … It is very important to be supporting these local producers.”

Organizers are also trying to get more local foods into schools and on grocery shelves. The COVID-19 pandemic provided an immediate surge in demand, and the hope is that it’s not just a novel interest, but will create longtime customers and spur more demand for local foods.

“This is an opportunity for folks to realize what local foods could be and could do,” said Tschida. “You could support local agriculture and small family farms … Local food can really be an economic factor.”