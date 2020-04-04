Billings-area food hub grows as consumers seek alternatives to grocery stores

In Montana, where cattle outnumber people three to one, a shortage of ground beef seems far-fetched. Yet consumers at area grocery stores have found limited choices as more than just toilet paper is being snatched up at record rates.
Supply chains are interrupted as COVID-19 continues its spread across the U.S., creating plenty of jitters. Panic buying has sent some prices skyrocketing as the markets shift away from restaurants and food service into retail grocery.
As of March 25, boxed beef and bulk ground beef had its largest price increase since the USDA started tracking pricing, according to a report from U.S. Foods. Yet, prices for live cattle are low, challenging ranchers who were seeing distressed prices even before COVID-19.
Founded a year ago, Yellowstone Valley Food Hub in Billings is well-positioned to connect regional farmers and ranchers with buyers. Annika Charter-Williams, a rancher in Shepherd and past chair of the Food Hub, said business for the organization has picked up dramatically in the past few weeks.
“Usually during times of crisis, when other businesses are struggling, agriculture takes off because people realize when it comes down to it, food is pretty important,” said Charter-Williams. As an agriculture-based organization, they are allowed to continue operating under Montana's shelter-in-place order, which took effect statewide March 28.
More than a dozen producers from Billings, Shepherd, Absarokee, Red Lodge, Melville, Molt, Brockton, and Bridger are offering products through www.yvfoodhub.com, including meats; herbs and vegetables; and breads, eggs, honey and more.
“There’s not that feeling of scarcity,” said Charter-Williams, who is confident that local producers can meet the demands. “We don’t have huge distribution lines between states. Our food is right here, and it’s readily available to folks.”
Weekly sales at the Food Hub increased 200% in recent weeks. Customers can pick up at the Shrine Auditorium, Swanky Roots, or Red Lodge Ales on Thursdays, or pay extra to have food delivered to their homes in Billings or Laurel. The system was simple enough to pivot, Charter-Williams said, to meet people’s needs for social distancing, and orders are placed directly in customer’s trunks with little interaction.
The system is dominated by ranchers offering beef, lamb and pork, with the exception of Veronnaka Evenson’s business, Swanky Roots in Billings. Evenson offers leafy greens grown aquaponically, including kale and chard, herbs, edible flowers, microgreens, mint, and various lettuce mixes.
Evenson sells greens year-round to grocers, restaurants and consumers. Her business at 833 Story Road, has been on a bit of a rollercoaster with the pandemic. When restaurants in Yellowstone County on March 16 were limited to take-out and delivery, Evenson’s orders declined drastically.
“It was really hard to lose that,” Evenson said. In Billings, she works with a dozen restaurants, which accounted for nearly 60% of her business, she estimated. Clients used up what they had and have not reordered, focusing instead on things that keep for longer periods of time.
“Once you make a salad, the clock starts ticking,” said Evenson. Her greens are also available at grocery stores in Red Lodge, Livingston, and Bozeman, and in Billings through the Food Hub.
A head of Swanky Roots lettuce is also added to every bag of produce made up by Produce Depot. The business, which sells produce directly to consumers, is considered an essential business and added direct deliveries to its already busy storefront business. Pickup or delivery of pre-made bags of produce are available on Wednesdays and Saturdays, capped to 100, and the business has had little trouble meeting demand.
“These last few weeks reinvigorated me for all the hours that we put into it,” said Evenson. “It really showed that this is something that people need and want.”
Where's the beef?
Charter-Williams, who ranches north of Billings, runs about 300 head of cattle per year. She sells to the commodities market and also provides some beef to local markets, but said locally sourced meats are still very niche in Billings.
“You are competing with all the meat coming into the grocery stores at a lower price,” said Charter Williams.
Earlier this year, Charter-Williams sold yearlings at a loss to a slaughterhouse as cattle prices fell. “We had to sell at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen,” she said.
A “shining spot” in this time, Charter-Williams said, was that local food sales truly picked up in the past several weeks.
“When you sell local, you are a price maker, rather than a price taker,” Charter-Williams said.
Local food is well positioned for direct-to-consumer sales, and is often more advantageous for low-volume ranchers. A collective organization like Yellowstone Valley Food Hub centralizes products for consumers while offering local producers a platform to communicate directly to customers.
“We wanted to provide food for our community, and we wanted to create better markets for ourselves,” said Charter-Williams.
Tom Tschida, whose family owns Nash Farms in Bridger, said they’ve long been participating in area farmer’s markets and joined the Food Hub as it was just beginning.
“We wanted to be a reliable and local source, but were not necessarily planning for major international supply chain disruptions,” said Tschida. “For better or worse, we’ve really taken off in the past few weeks and were positioned really well when people started looking for more local stuff.”
The family raises cattle, has an orchard, and sells duck eggs and honey. “It’s a big benefit for us and for the local community, the fact that it’s here and it’s not subject to things like trucking or any other supply chain issues. We are all doing it ourselves.”
When forming Yellowstone Valley Food Hub, organizers looked to western Montana, which has an active local food system. In 2016, Northern Plains Resource Council hired Cori Day as a summer organizer to explore the possibility of a local food hub.
Day, who is chair of the Community Food Campaign, a committee of the Yellowstone Valley Citizens Council, met with producers across the state and inquired with restaurants in the Billings community about the viability of a local food organization forming.
“The overall attitude was yeah, you get more local stuff available, we are going to buy it,” said Day of visiting with local chefs.
Day became interested in local foods when her daughter was 2 years old and suffering from autoimmune issues, including allergies and skin rashes. With support of a naturopathic doctor, they changed her daughter’s diet and found that food sensitivities were the root of her issues.
“Having to work through that situation, I became really aware that it matters what meat you buy … It’s not just the type of foods that matter, but it’s the source of the foods that matter.”
When Day took over as chair of the Community Food Campaign, the idea of a local food hub had been kicked around for years. “I’m an action person. Let’s stop talking about it and do something,” said Day, who proposed a feasibility study.
Now in its second year, the Yellowstone Valley Food Hub isn’t going to fulfill all your grocery needs, yet it’s met a critical need in the supply chain for local producers, especially smaller farms and ranches, to connect directly with customers.
“It’s not impulse buying,” Charter-Williams said. “It takes that extra step, but when we see grocery stores empty … It is very important to be supporting these local producers.”
Organizers are also trying to get more local foods into schools and on grocery shelves. The COVID-19 pandemic provided an immediate surge in demand, and the hope is that it’s not just a novel interest, but will create longtime customers and spur more demand for local foods.
“This is an opportunity for folks to realize what local foods could be and could do,” said Tschida. “You could support local agriculture and small family farms … Local food can really be an economic factor.”
For Evenson, of Swanky Roots, the Food Hub has required an immense amount of work outside of her daily operations, yet she said the extra work is worth it to reach more customers.
“I want it to be this place where people can find these local products all together and make it accessible," Evenson said. "I believe in what is going on there. If we didn’t all feel that way, it wouldn’t be happening.”
