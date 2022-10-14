 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billings breweries win 3 medals at the Great American Beer Festival

Uberbrew

Known for keeping several high-gravity offerings on rotation, Überbrew’s seasonal suds include Safe Word, an imperial stout aged in whiskey barrels supplied by the distillery across the street. Weighing in at 9 percent alcohol by volume, it’s a worthy antidote to the frigid Montana winter.

Also on tap is the Dapper Lion, a coffee stout characterized by the heavy addition of cocoa nibs and espresso beans during the brewing process. Later this winter, Uberbrew will also roll out its C-Bomb Stout, an annual barrel-aged brew.

Uberbrew is located at 2305 Montana Ave.

 Gazette file photo

The Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colorado took place last weekend. It is the largest commercial beer competition in the United States. Breweries from Montana walked away with six medals, three of which were earned in Billings. The three Billings medals were: Gold Medal - Uberbrew - White Noise (American Wheat Beer category) Silver Medal - Canyon Creek Brewing - Rabbit Head Red (Irish Style Red category) Silver Medal - Thirsty Street Brewing Co. - Big Bison (Stout category)

The 2022 GABF competition winners were selected by an international panel of 235 expert judges from 9,904 entries, plus 94 Collaboration and 35 Pro-Am entries, received from 2,154 U.S. breweries.

“Each year the Great American Beer Festival showcases the best that American brewers have to offer,” said Chris Williams, competition director, Great American Beer Festival. “With more than 9,900 entries, this year’s competition was the most competitive to date. Congratulations to all the winners who truly demonstrated why the U.S. is the best brewing nation in the world.” For more GABF competition information, including the 2022 winners list and photos, visit GreatAmericanBeerFestival.com.

