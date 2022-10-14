Billings breweries win 3 medals at the Great American Beer Festival

The Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colorado took place last weekend. It is the largest commercial beer competition in the United States. Breweries from Montana walked away with six medals, three of which were earned in Billings. The three Billings medals were: Gold Medal - Uberbrew - White Noise (American Wheat Beer category) Silver Medal - Canyon Creek Brewing - Rabbit Head Red (Irish Style Red category) Silver Medal - Thirsty Street Brewing Co. - Big Bison (Stout category)

The 2022 GABF competition winners were selected by an international panel of 235 expert judges from 9,904 entries, plus 94 Collaboration and 35 Pro-Am entries, received from 2,154 U.S. breweries.

“Each year the Great American Beer Festival showcases the best that American brewers have to offer,” said Chris Williams, competition director, Great American Beer Festival. “With more than 9,900 entries, this year’s competition was the most competitive to date. Congratulations to all the winners who truly demonstrated why the U.S. is the best brewing nation in the world.” For more GABF competition information, including the 2022 winners list and photos, visit GreatAmericanBeerFestival.com.