Billings businesses discuss the future of working remotely

Business owners are facing a new normal amid the pandemic as they start conversations on whether to have remote employees return to the office permanently.
Businesses met to discuss their plans for the future during an online gathering Wednesday hosted by the Billings Chamber of Commerce. The meeting is part of the Chamber's monthly webinar series.
Architecture, engineering and design firm Cushing Terrell has offices in Billings and other states. Management mandated in March that all employees work from home, while some employees deemed as essential workers continued to work in the Billings office, Brad Sperry, owner of Cushing Terrell said during the webinar.
Employees were allowed to return to the office in June as the company opened up to 50% capacity, Sperry said. Being in the office isn't required, and employees may return if they are comfortable with it.
The company's IT team was busy connecting remote workers with laptops, but much of the work was done before the pandemic. Business went on as usual.
"We were kind of anticipating a big drop in productivity and I think after we went home for those first couple of weeks specifically, we saw an increase over what we had been seeing going into it," Sperry said.
The company also offered stipends to employees to upgrade their internet speeds and have become more flexible as employees deal with child care and other personal situations.
Cushing Terrell is one of many companies trying to navigate pandemic hurdles while also planning for an unknown future.
Last year, the Chamber asked businesses to require that employees work from home to slow the spread of COVID-19. Yellowstone County experienced high COVID-19 case counts last fall, and 45 businesses took the pledge. In January, 24 businesses responded to a survey through the Chamber and described how workplaces have changed.
Around 21 businesses stated that staff members are following a hybrid model of working in the office and remotely "based on industry job duties," according to the Chamber's Work-From-Home Survey summary.
Two organizations have permanently closed their offices and plan to have staff work remotely. Some businesses anticipate that all staff will return in early summer, late summer, or when COVID-19 vaccines are widely available.
A few mentioned implementing a permanent remote work plan after the pandemic, where employees work a portion of their hours from home, according to the survey.
PayneWest Insurance has 26 offices in four states, which means having to conform to different state and local safety regulations. About 25% of employees work in company offices, said Jeremy Vannatta, managing director of marketing and communications for PayneWest Insurance.
It's been hard to determine when it's safe to open offices to clients and employees, Vannatta said. In some states, offices have opened with increased capacity and then had to close due to COVID-19 exposures. The 25% who do work in the office have to.
"We're staying home because we can. We don't have to be in the office," Vannatta said. "Most of our clients are able to, for the most part, interact with us by phone or by email or by video if we need to."
Management plans to see how many employees voluntarily get vaccinated first before deciding if mandating it at PayneWest Insurance is the best approach to getting them back in the office, Vannatta said.
Having an efficient remote process has also caught the attention of bigger insurance firms in other states, Vannatta said. PayneWest Insurance employees can work for other firms and get paid higher wages from out of state. PayneWest can also look for remote workers elsewhere, he said.
Employees are also required to wear masks.
"We have no intention of lifting that anytime soon," Vannatta said.
Employees are back to work at Valley Federal Credit Union's nine branches, said Brandon Scala, senior vice president of business development.
Last year, the company shut down all of its branches and employees worked remotely. In the fall, employees started moving back into the office, but Scala said the company's ability to work remotely is beneficial for future unexpected situations.
"We have more people who (work from home) more regularly than we used to," Scala said.
Having employees transition back into the office may be a pretty big shift for some, and the Chamber recommends businesses create a customized plan for returning to the office that includes a hybrid approach. Employees should continue to have conversations with their employers as they transition.