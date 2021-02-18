Billings businesses discuss the future of working remotely

It's been hard to determine when it's safe to open offices to clients and employees, Vannatta said. In some states, offices have opened with increased capacity and then had to close due to COVID-19 exposures. The 25% who do work in the office have to.

"We're staying home because we can. We don't have to be in the office," Vannatta said. "Most of our clients are able to, for the most part, interact with us by phone or by email or by video if we need to."

Management plans to see how many employees voluntarily get vaccinated first before deciding if mandating it at PayneWest Insurance is the best approach to getting them back in the office, Vannatta said.

Having an efficient remote process has also caught the attention of bigger insurance firms in other states, Vannatta said. PayneWest Insurance employees can work for other firms and get paid higher wages from out of state. PayneWest can also look for remote workers elsewhere, he said.

Employees are also required to wear masks.

"We have no intention of lifting that anytime soon," Vannatta said.

Employees are back to work at Valley Federal Credit Union's nine branches, said Brandon Scala, senior vice president of business development.