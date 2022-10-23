Billings Catholic Schools Foundation receives $25,000 challenge gift from Stockman Bank

The Billings Catholic Schools Foundation is pleased to announce it has received a $25,000 challenge donation from Stockman Bank in support of the Billings Central Catholic High School (BCCHS) High Performance Training Center. Stockman will match all donations up to a total of $25,000.

Shel Hanser, Principal of BCCHS, says the success of BCCHS athletics is a testament to coaches, programs, and their dedication to fundamental sports performance training. However, to provide the most up-to-date and safest training opportunities for student-athletes, coaches often must direct students to off-site training facilities.

“Our weight room training equipment is outdated. The weight and training rooms have not received a major renovation or new equipment since 2005, and the equipment does not efficiently maximize the space we do have for training.,” stated Hanser. “This project goal is to provide our student athletes with safe, modern equipment, a safe space to train effectively, and prepare them for current and future success in athletics.”

With support from this challenge gift, BCCHS will continue to set the standard for athletic performance training at the high school level in the state of Montana.

Stockman Bank will match donations, dollar for dollar, up to a total of $25,000 through November 30. Matching contributions can be made during the Rams Day of Giving on Thursday, October 20 or by mail to Billings Catholic Schools Foundation/PO 31158/Billings, MT 59107. You can easily donate online by visiting billingscatholicschoolsfoundation.org and clicking on the “Make a Gift” button. Be sure to indicate your gift is for the High-Performance Training Center.