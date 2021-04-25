Billings Chamber announces 2021 Business Excellence Award winners

The Billings Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2021 winners of the Billings Chamber Business Excellence Awards. The public nominated businesses and professionals in a variety of categories, and the winners were selected by a volunteer scoring committee.
Each award recipient will be honored during the 2021 Billings Chamber Breakfast at Night event on May 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Historic Billings Depot during Small Business Appreciation Week. Tickets for this event can be purchased at business.billingschamber.com.
The winners are:
Phillips 66 – Employer of the Year
Joy Ott, Wells Fargo – Outstanding Business Person
Downtown Billings Alliance – Inclusion Award
Erica Kimble, Hilton Garden Inn – Customer Service Excellence
Mitch Fox, Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse – Customer Service Excellence
D’Vaughn Hayes, Profile by Sanford – NextGEN Exceptional Emerging Leader
John Felton, RiverStone Health – Business Champion
Earlier this year, the Chamber honored Bob Wilmouth as the Legacy Award honoree and Karen Yost was recognized for Agricultural Excellence.