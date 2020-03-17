Billings child care providers adjusting as public confronts COVID-19 changes

Kaycee Hodges has operated the Kid Kountry Child Development Center in Billings for 26 years. She said in the child care industry she's never seen anything like the current moment.
"It's kind of walking into the unknown right now, but again, everyone's walking into the unknown right now," Hodges said. "You just have to stay positive."
Hodges said that typically a school closure will see an uptick in children at her business. On Monday it was the opposite. She didn't think she was the only child care provider who saw a decrease in children to start the week.
"I feel like there was short notice. Had we known on Friday (about school closures), parents would have been able to better prepare, but finding out Sunday night was a little difficult for them to understand and know what they needed to do from that point forward," Hodges said. "And I do feel like there's a sense of fear right now."
Recent, sweeping actions from state and local governments in Montana have affected a number of businesses. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services has a searchable online list of licensed child care providers in Montana. A search for narrowed down to child care providers in the city of Billings returned 181 results.
It's unclear what, if any action Governor Steve Bullock might take in regards to child care providers.
“We are having those discussions, as far as both loosening the (provider-per-child) requirement and daycare availability,” Bullock said.
“It is a dynamic situation,” Bullock said. “We’re committed to everything we can to bend the curve and flatten the curve.”
Hodges and other child care providers in Billings described how they have increased sanitation and hygiene protocols at their businesses, along with other changes in an attempt to allay that fear and confront the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hodges said the changes include frequent use of hand sanitizer and hand washing for children and even playing "soapy" games in between. Hodges said she has 25 employees and her facility has capacity for 99 children from ages 2 through 12.
"This profession that we're in is so much more than just watching children or babysitting," she said. "It's for our community."
Dawn Ikener, the owner of Lil Cupcakes Childcare, has put into place an extensive new system for drop-off and pickup in which parents are no longer allowed inside her home. She's no longer accepting blankets or backpacks from home, either, and she's asking parents to let her know when they're on the way to drop off. She said she has a friend living in China and knows that the risk is serious.
Ikener said she checks children's temperatures throughout the day and has increased how often she sanitizes surfaces. She's got plenty of cleaning supplies right now, but said the opportunities to restock have been limited.
Starting work early and ending late has left Ikener finding bare shelves at grocery stores by the time she's able to start shopping. The youngest in her childcare program is five months old. The oldest is her 5-year-old daughter.
Ikener said she is part of a small group of providers who have been working together to get supplies, in some cases by placing orders together.
Erica Lehfeldt, the owner of Waddlers to Toddlers, is asking parents to keep kids home right now unless it's absolutely necessary for them to be at child care. In some cases parents have obliged. Still, she knows there's a high demand for child care right now, and she urged people to be careful.
"A lot of people in the community are willing to jump up and help with babysitting other people's kids and whatnot," she said. "Obviously people need to use extreme discretion in those situations to make sure whoever you're sending your kid to is someone you know and trust versus someone you're desperately trying to find online."
Lehfeldt said figuring out how to continue providing care for the families that depend on her is her first concern. Like other providers, she's also implemented new, stricter sanitation policies.
She's also finding herself learning the ins and outs of other businesses in surprising ways. As an example, she pointed toward asking an employee to make a stop at Target on the way to work because she knew they had a new shipment of cleaning products.
Melissa Kamp, the owner of Creative Minds, said she's well stocked, but not necessarily because of the current moment. About a year ago she decided to try to cut her grocery expenditures in half. She said she uses coupons and apps and has accumulated a stockpile of supplies. She recently bought enough food to feed her kids for the next two weeks. She's been in the child care industry for 22 years and has operated creative minds for the past seven. She has a capacity for 12 kids during the day, and room for some additional kids in the afternoon.
Though supplies are accounted for, Kamp still has concerns. One, which some of the other childcare providers The Gazette spoke with also echoed, was the fear of having to shut down. If any kind of mandated child care shutdown took place for too long, she's not sure how many child care providers would come out the other side still in business.
"Just two weeks' closing would crumble me," she said. "I do have a little bit in savings, so maybe I could recover. But it's still, 'What do I do with my staff?' My daughter is my staff."
Kamp said she sent out a letter to parents Friday outlining new concerns related to COVID-19 and new ways of dealing with them. Most of the parents have been supportive of changes aimed at reducing the risk of transmission. But not all parents have embraced the changes, and she said communicating the importance has been a challenge.
Kamp pointed to the broader issue of people adjusting to the times. "You know, we're all in this together. I think it's so new right now that there's just this level of un-acceptance with people," she said. "They think it's hyped. They think it's all a political thing, still. It blows my mind."
Yet the challenge of getting through to people around her is one she can't ignore, so she's had to be firm with the rules she's enforcing. Kamp said she's in a high-risk category. "I have asthma and I recently developed some lung issues," she said, adding that she was referred to a pulmonologist.
Overall she thinks that the families she works with are coming together to look out for everyone's health.
"I'm in it for the long haul," she said. "I do not plan on closing my doors unless the health department or any government agency tells me I have to close, or if I become ill — myself, or my staff."