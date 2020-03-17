Billings child care providers adjusting as public confronts COVID-19 changes

Melissa Kamp, the owner of Creative Minds, said she's well stocked, but not necessarily because of the current moment. About a year ago she decided to try to cut her grocery expenditures in half. She said she uses coupons and apps and has accumulated a stockpile of supplies. She recently bought enough food to feed her kids for the next two weeks. She's been in the child care industry for 22 years and has operated creative minds for the past seven. She has a capacity for 12 kids during the day, and room for some additional kids in the afternoon.

Though supplies are accounted for, Kamp still has concerns. One, which some of the other childcare providers The Gazette spoke with also echoed, was the fear of having to shut down. If any kind of mandated child care shutdown took place for too long, she's not sure how many child care providers would come out the other side still in business.

"Just two weeks' closing would crumble me," she said. "I do have a little bit in savings, so maybe I could recover. But it's still, 'What do I do with my staff?' My daughter is my staff."