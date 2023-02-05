The Montana Contractors Association recognized 16 Montana contractors for excellence in construction during the annual winter convention last week in Helena.

“There is tremendous talent and ingenuity in the Montana construction workforce,” David Smith, MCA Executive Director, said. “We are pleased to recognize those in the industry who go above and beyond on projects across the state.”

With significant competition in each category, the complexity and quality of each project is proof that the construction industry in Montana is among the best in the nation. Through these awards the MCA is recognizing quality people and quality projects and promoting a strong Montana workforce.

Among the recipients was Langlas & Associates for their contribution to the Rocky Vista University project and Oftedal Construction for the Yellowstone National Park NE Entrance Emergency Road Repair project.

Langlas & Associates won the 2022 Building Excellence Award for the Best Institutional Project, the construction of Rocky Vista University, the new 138,000 square foot medical college in Billings. It features high vaulted ceilings and an open space concept, using as much natural light as possible brought into interior spaces. With the building being designed in a “U” shaped configuration, it provided a challenge to maintain the structural integrity of the building. At each bend in the building, Langlas installed a building expansion joint system. This system allows 3 separate buildings to move independently while allowing it to function as a single large building.

Oftedal Construction won the 2022 Highway Construction Award for Best Reconstruction of a Rural Project, for phase 1 of the emergency road repair of the Yellowstone National Park northeast entrance. On June 13, 2022, devastating floods caused catastrophic damage to Yellowstone’s Northeast Entrance Road to Silver Gate, Cooke City and Gardiner. Expedient actions were required to restore emergency and essential services, before seasonal closure of the Chief Joseph Scenic Byway and the Beartooth Highway to Red Lodge permanently isolated local residents. In three months, Oftedal Construction reconstructed multiple washout areas and stabilized other areas to safely reconnect these important Montana communities. This extraordinary collaboration restored safe public access through Yellowstone National Park by October 15.