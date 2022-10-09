Billings Golden K Kiwanis activities

Bob Keene was recently installed as President of the Billings Golden K Kiwanis Club. Other officers for the 2022-2023 year are Ellen Smith President Elect, Diane Kessler Secretary, Bud Leuthold Treasurer, and Alex Ward immediate Past President.

Additional Board Members are: Duane Kramer, Bob Bales, Charlie Reed, Cindy English, Virginia Allen and Michelle Koppelman

Cynthia Jessee was named Kiwanian of the Year for 2021-2022. She was President of the club for the 2020-2021 year. She has been Chair of the Membership and Retention Committee and is continuous advisor for the Riverside Builders Club.

The Golden K Kiwanis Club meets on Monday at 9:30 at the First Presbyterian Church, at Thirteenth and Poly across from Veteran’s Park for fellowship, business meetings and program speakers. Kiwanis is a volunteer global organization dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. All projects center around assisting local Billings youth. Anyone interested is welcome to attend a Monday morning meeting or call 406-652-6336 for more information.