Billings gyms, theaters, museums eager to open under governor's order

Shara Overstreet, the managing partner at Granite Fitness, is excited to welcome back members and is grateful that Montana wasn't harder hit by the virus.

"We're in a good position to offer people health and wellness," she said.

It's something Granite has been doing even while it was closed. After the closure orders, Granite created an extensive online fitness program for its members and checked out equipment to those who wanted to participate, including items like barbells.

They ended up with 500 people enrolled, a surprising success for the fitness center and something it plans to keep in place even after it opens, Overstreet said. She's seen that being able to start fitness regimes at home often give people more confidence to eventually move to a gym.

"We see this as an opportunity to improve our service overall," she said.

Under Gov. Bullock's order, gyms, including their pools, may operate at 50% capacity with frequent sanitation and other measures such as maintaining 6 feet of distance between people. Masks should be worn when possible. Indoor group classes are not allowed, though outdoors may be if social distancing is followed and in groups of 10 or fewer.