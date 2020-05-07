Billings gyms, theaters, museums eager to open under governor's order

It's going to be a busy week for gyms, theaters and museums around Billings.
Gov. Steve Bullock announced on Thursday that those businesses could reopen in one week, on May 15, under a set of strict guidelines as the state continues slowly reopening following shutdowns beginning in March designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Kim Kaiser, CEO of Billings Family YMCA said, "We're really excited to get back open. It was really nice to get the word."
She's also grateful to have a week to get the Y up and running again. The YMCA tackled all its spring and summer renovations — work that would have lasted into September — during the seven weeks it was shut down.
"A lot of work has been going on in this building," Kaiser said.
It's all done and now Kaiser and her staff are working on recalling its employees and building schedules and staffing assignments.
Shara Overstreet, the managing partner at Granite Fitness, is excited to welcome back members and is grateful that Montana wasn't harder hit by the virus.
"We're in a good position to offer people health and wellness," she said.
It's something Granite has been doing even while it was closed. After the closure orders, Granite created an extensive online fitness program for its members and checked out equipment to those who wanted to participate, including items like barbells.
They ended up with 500 people enrolled, a surprising success for the fitness center and something it plans to keep in place even after it opens, Overstreet said. She's seen that being able to start fitness regimes at home often give people more confidence to eventually move to a gym.
"We see this as an opportunity to improve our service overall," she said.
Under Gov. Bullock's order, gyms, including their pools, may operate at 50% capacity with frequent sanitation and other measures such as maintaining 6 feet of distance between people. Masks should be worn when possible. Indoor group classes are not allowed, though outdoors may be if social distancing is followed and in groups of 10 or fewer.
Overstreet would have liked to have seen group classes allowed under the order — it's one of the services Granite specializes in. But she understands the need for caution.
Kaiser said the YMCA will make use of its parking lot space to hold some of its classes outdoors.
Under the order, theaters and museums will also be capped at 50% capacity and 6 feet of distance between non-family members. There must be sanitation at least every two hours of frequently touched surfaces.
Bryan Knicely, executive director of the Yellowstone Art Museum, is "cautiously excited" about being able to reopen.
"We have an incredible exhibition right now," he said.
The Neltje exhibition opened at the museum just as closure orders went into place, so Knicely has a number of eager patrons eager to experience it. The works have been available to view in a 360-degree virtual tour on the YAM's website.
The art museum has put together its guidelines for operation under the governor's order. Some patrons have expressed discomfort with entering public spaces again, so the museum is offering a service where they can visit by appointment when others aren't there.
Knicely said he's already gotten a number of requests for the service.
For Art House Cinema and Pub and the Babcock Theater, the future isn't as clear. Billings' two independent theaters are depending on film studios and distributors that have pulled most of their films from release and bumped them back to the fall.
"We're still talking all of it through," said Matt Blakeslee, executive director of the Art House and Babcock.
The theaters are looking at playing older films and possibly smaller films to fill the gap until studios make their first-run features available. Blakeslee said some studios have been working hard to make older films available at better rates for theaters in an effort to help them remain operational.
So Blakeslee and his board will be looking at whether they open on May 15 or wait a little longer. Either way, he's eager to reopen and he said he feels confident the Art House and Babcock can meet the standards laid out by the governor.
"We're excited to get back to screening films," he said.
