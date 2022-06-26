Billings pianists inducted into National Fraternity of Student Musicians

The American College of Musicians/National Guild of Piano Teachers is the largest nonprofit organization of piano teachers and students in the world. The primary function is to establish high-standard, definite goals, and awards--in noncompetitive auditions--for students of all levels, from the earliest beginner to the gifted prodigy. All students participated in the National Guild Auditions in memorized classifications:

Students were adjudicated by Ruth Plesner of Hamilton Montana. Ruth Plesner grew up in a musical family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she enjoyed piano lessons. Plesner, a Nationally Certified Teacher of Music through Music Teachers National Association, has taught piano and participated in National Guild auditions for the past 23 years. She has continued her music training through studying private piano and post-baccalaureate music courses through the University of Montana and Valley City State University in North Dakota. Through the Montana State Music Teachers Association, Ruth has served as the certification chairperson and is currently the education committee chair, she was the IMTF (Independent Music Teachers’ Forum) leader for several years and is an active member of the Missoula Music Teachers Association.