Billings renter wonders if governor's directive banning fees for late rent has any teeth

Gov. Bullock last month declared a moratorium on evictions and late fees, and Autumn Spivey, a renter in Billings, wanted to do everything by the book.

When she learned in mid-March that her new job at Red Lobster wouldn't materialize because of COVID-19 closures, she filed for unemployment with the hope the funds would arrive by April 5, the day her rent was due.

In the meantime, she contacted her landlord, letting her know she was unemployed, that she had successfully filed for unemployment and that she was still planning on paying her rent. Spivey told her landlord rent could be a little late because of the delays with unemployment.

All the correspondence between the two women had been positive and supportive. Spivey has lived in her apartment since November 2017 and has never been late on her rent, she said. Her last email letting the landlord know her rent was coming but that it would be late — she was still waiting on her unemployment — was on Apr. 6.

"I didn't know there was any problem," Spivey said.

Then she looked at her bank account. On April 7, the rent money and the associated late fees were drawn from her account without her knowledge by a third-party company called Zego.