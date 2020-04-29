Billings renter wonders if governor's directive banning fees for late rent has any teeth

Gov. Bullock last month declared a moratorium on evictions and late fees, and Autumn Spivey, a renter in Billings, wanted to do everything by the book.
When she learned in mid-March that her new job at Red Lobster wouldn't materialize because of COVID-19 closures, she filed for unemployment with the hope the funds would arrive by April 5, the day her rent was due.
In the meantime, she contacted her landlord, letting her know she was unemployed, that she had successfully filed for unemployment and that she was still planning on paying her rent. Spivey told her landlord rent could be a little late because of the delays with unemployment.
All the correspondence between the two women had been positive and supportive. Spivey has lived in her apartment since November 2017 and has never been late on her rent, she said. Her last email letting the landlord know her rent was coming but that it would be late — she was still waiting on her unemployment — was on Apr. 6.
"I didn't know there was any problem," Spivey said.
Then she looked at her bank account. On April 7, the rent money and the associated late fees were drawn from her account without her knowledge by a third-party company called Zego.
Zego is a national online payment management system used by local landlords to facilitate electronic payments for tenants who don't want the hassle of mailing in a rent check every month. Like other online bill-paying systems, Zego pulls the rent payments straight from the renter's bank account.
Spivey felt blindsided by the withdrawal and the late fees, and called her landlord.
"It didn't go very well," she said.
According to Spivey, the landlord explained that in order to stop the automatic payments, Spivey had to contact Zego directly.
That caught Spivey off guard, given she and her landlord had been regularly emailing about the possibility of Spivey being late. She asked why her landlord hadn't told her that she needed to contact Zego directly. The landlord responded that it was Spivey's responsibility to figure that out. It was incredibly frustrating, Spivey said.
Calls from The Gazette to Spivey's landlord weren't returned.
After her conversation with the landlord, Spivey spent the next several days trying to get a response from Zego. The company told her she had to work it out with her local landlord. And so Spivey is back to square one.
The governor's directive was ordered March 30 and stops landlords from evicting tenants and charging late fees or other penalties during the state's stay-at home order.
The Montana Landlord Association pushed back last month in a letter to Gov. Bullock that argued provisions contained in federal relief bills and expanded unemployment gave renters and homeowners adequate assistance to pay their rent or mortgage. The governor's order rather than helping renters just hurts landlords, they argued.
"To the extent their resources allow, landlords in Montana have been empathetic partners in helping individuals and families through the challenges presented by this unique situation," the letter stated.
Spivey tried contacting state consumer protection with the Montana Department of Justice for direction and answers. In all it was only $95 in late fees, not a huge amount, Spivey acknowledged.
But still, she said, "That's me working my butt off."
She's frustrated that there wasn't clearer direction from the governor's office and that she's been passed back and forth between her landlord and Zego like a ping pong ball.
"This is not cool."
