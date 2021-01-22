Billings restaurants see uptick in business after governor removes COVID restrictions

The McCormick Cafe on Montana Avenue saw a busy weekend after Gov. Greg Gianforte lifted COVID-19 restrictions that had limited capacity and hours of operation on businesses.
The restaurant is now seating at full capacity, and customers can again use self-serve carafes and the soda machine to fill their drinks.
"People are excited that it's going back to normal," said McCormick Cafe manager Charli Perry.
Sunday’s cashflow was just a few hundred dollars short of a pre-pandemic business day, she said. Around 10 tables were returned to the dining room after being removed earlier to adhere to social distancing and capacity guidelines enacted by former Gov. Steve Bullock and RiverStone Health, the county's public health department.
Last Friday, Gianforte rescinded restrictions that “prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with the emergency…,” and emphasized individual responsibility as “Montana’s best tool to combat the spread of COVID-19,” according to Gianforte’s executive order.
The order said businesses “should make reasonable efforts to develop and implement appropriate policies based on industry best practices” during the pandemic. These include following policies in accordance with federal, state and local regulations like social distancing, temperature checks and symptom screening, testing, sanitation and more.
Public gatherings are no longer capped at 25 people. Instead, the order states that gatherings and events should be managed in a way that coincides with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines.
Yellowstone County’s Public Health Officer John Felton also rescinded all local health orders earlier this month. On Monday, Felton said he doesn’t plan to implement new orders anytime soon. The county has seen fewer cases and has not experienced a surge following Thanksgiving, Christmas and so far, from New Year's Eve gatherings.
“My intention is to see how the governor’s plan works and hopefully we can keep case counts down and build the economic vitality back,” Felton said in an interview with The Billings Gazette on Monday.
The county's education liaison team will continue to educate individuals, organizations and businesses that violate state and county health directives. Bullock's mask mandate is still in effect, and Felton said that masking is the most common complaint reported to RiverStone Health.
"It's not a matter of enforcement so much as helping people understand what they need to do to stay safe," Felton said.
RiverStone Health recently reached out to food service establishments after Gianforte implemented the order, sharing information on best practices for food safety and disease prevention. They continue to encourage all restaurants to follow CDC guidelines and best practices to protect public health, said RiverStone Health communications coordinator Pat Zellar.
"The governor's directive this month eliminated all previous state COVID-19 emergency restrictions on businesses," Zellar said.
Almost back to normal
McCormick Cafe also saw an uptick in reservations over the weekend for the restaurant's two banquet rooms. Reserved gatherings aren’t usually larger than 25 to 30 people Perry said, but the restaurant will try and limit larger groups.
Before Gianforte lifted the restrictions, customers would have to be seated in the banquet rooms to comply with social distancing. She’s happy to operate somewhat normally, Perry said.
"It's been a positive thing for sure," Perry said. "The whole vibe has changed. Everybody's happier to be eating out."
The restaurant continues to sanitize condiment bottles and tables, and staff wear masks when serving food to customers.
Gianforte has said he plans to remove the mask mandate as long as vulnerable populations continue to be vaccinated and a bill shielding Montana businesses from COVID-19-related civil lawsuits is signed into law.
Dining out
The Soup and Such location on Shiloh Crossing Boulevard was busy over the weekend, said owner Mike Craighill. Saturday was the busiest day at the salad and soup buffet-style restaurant since businesses were shut down in March. Craighill owns two Soup and Such restaurants in Billings.
He’ll keep the same number of tables and keep them socially distanced, with plans to safely add in more tables if six feet can be maintained as guest numbers increase. Craighill said he’s a fan of the steps Gianforte has taken so far as governor.
“He’s instilling confidence in our customers that it’s OK and safe to come out,” Craighill said.
Restaurant staff change buffet utensils every hour and customers can use gloves when using the buffet at both restaurants. Curbside pickup is still available for to-go orders and employees continue to wear masks, Craighill said.
Throughout 2020, staff members plated salads and served soup to customers at the buffet in order to comply with rules restricting buffet-style food service. Craighill’s restaurants followed all local and state COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions until Labor Day weekend when he had no choice but to return to self-service. Staff continued to sanitize the buffet and frequently replaced commonly used utensils.
He had asked RiverStone Health and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services what the conditions would need to be in order for restaurants to allow buffet services. But last fall, with COVID-19 cases rising at alarming rates in Montana, the state would not ease up on buffet-style dining, Craighill said.
His restaurants were experiencing about 30% to 40% of normal business with 110% of their normal labor. Craighill acknowledges that local and state public health departments are trying their best, but he made a decision to save his businesses.
Craighill received federal help through the Paycheck Protection Program, and he plans to apply for the second round of aid. However, the money only offset so much.
“It wasn’t until we had no other choice,” Craighill said. “We were not going to make it.”
Now that the restrictions have been lifted, Craighill is looking forward to serving his customers while maintaining sanitizing procedures to keep them safe.
"I expect that as long as we follow the same track that we're on right now in terms of the cases going down and vaccinations going up, that will continue to help improve business for us and for lots of restaurants out there," Craighill said.
Chain restaurants
Fast food chain restaurants typically follow corporate COVID-19 protocols in addition to local and state restrictions and guidance. Even after the governor lifted restrictions, franchises are required to follow corporate rules regardless.
Janice Rehberg and her husband, former U.S. Republican Rep. Denny Rehberg, own two Popeyes restaurants and one Burger King in Billings. They also own a Popeyes in Missoula and a Burger King in Kalispell.
The restaurant staff wear masks and gloves and follow sanitation procedures. Plexiglass barriers have been installed in drive-thrus and on counters and staff follow protocols to offer contact-less transactions.
The dining rooms at the Popeyes and Burger King in Billings have been closed but not because of the virus, Janice Rehberg said. Finding the restaurant workforce has been a challenge.
When workers are out on quarantine, it’s hard to replace those positions for daily operations, Rehberg said. Because of the sanitation and social distancing requirements through the brand, a worker must also be dedicated to follow these protocols in the dining area. Because of the workforce shortage, the restaurants decided to close their dining rooms.
None of the Rehbergs' restaurants in Billings have had to close due to virus exposure. Rehberg is looking for another 10 to 15 workers for the Billings restaurants.
“It’s our business. These are our customers,” Rehberg said. “We want them to be safe. Everybody’s committed to that and I think that’s why the governor was willing to do what he did, understanding that this is an industry that is looking at how to do things well and we need to let them have the flexibility to do things right but to be open.”
Brand standards clashing with the ability to seat customers regardless of capacity won't have much of an impact on Rehberg's restaurants right now, but could in the future if the dining rooms open again.
Senate Bill 65 that would protect businesses from civil liabilities over exposure to the virus passed the Senate on Monday and is on the way to the House. Even if this bill is passed, brand standards for COVID-19 restrictions and procedures will continue to be followed, Rehberg said.
She was expecting more growth with her restaurants over the last year, but COVID-19 has affected that. The restaurants didn't meet early sale projections, but have maintained business overall.
Rehberg hopes that businesses overall can bounce back as the state continues to face COVID-19.
"In one sense we're a competition but in the other sense, we're all in the same industry and I don't want to see any of them fail," Rehberg said. "That doesn't do our economy any good and we're all in this together."