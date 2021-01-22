Billings restaurants see uptick in business after governor removes COVID restrictions

The dining rooms at the Popeyes and Burger King in Billings have been closed but not because of the virus, Janice Rehberg said. Finding the restaurant workforce has been a challenge.

When workers are out on quarantine, it’s hard to replace those positions for daily operations, Rehberg said. Because of the sanitation and social distancing requirements through the brand, a worker must also be dedicated to follow these protocols in the dining area. Because of the workforce shortage, the restaurants decided to close their dining rooms.

None of the Rehbergs' restaurants in Billings have had to close due to virus exposure. Rehberg is looking for another 10 to 15 workers for the Billings restaurants.

“It’s our business. These are our customers,” Rehberg said. “We want them to be safe. Everybody’s committed to that and I think that’s why the governor was willing to do what he did, understanding that this is an industry that is looking at how to do things well and we need to let them have the flexibility to do things right but to be open.”

Brand standards clashing with the ability to seat customers regardless of capacity won't have much of an impact on Rehberg's restaurants right now, but could in the future if the dining rooms open again.