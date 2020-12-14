Billings sandwich shop to open new drive-thru location in Heights

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The struggles of operating amid a pandemic inspired Veltkamp to look more closely at the drive-thru and contactless model for the future.

"I was almost in tears because I thought I was going to lose it all..." Veltkamp said. "... The drive-thru carried us through. We could do it with less people and it was easy."

The plan is to also have a large delivery radius for the Heights, Veltkamp said. During the shutdown in March and April, the TOPZ location on King Avenue West rolled out delivery to the Heights for a few weekends.

TOPZ was delivering 60 to 70 orders each weekend to that part of town.

"That support was so crucial at a time when we needed it, so that kind of secured it for me," Veltkamp said. "I'm like, this is going to work, I know it will."

TOPZ opened its first location in 2015 and its second in 2019. Veltkamp aims to hire about 12 to 15 employees to work at the new location.

The menu offers 15 sandwiches that are made using fresh-cut meats and bread. Also available will be TOPZ's well-known white cheddar queso and garlic tortilla chips.

Construction is slated to start in March.

