Billings sandwich shop to open new drive-thru location in Heights

TOPZ Sandwich Company is opening another location in Billings' Heights, or what owner and founder Tucker Veltkamp frequently calls "TOPZ 3."
The third restaurant will be at 320 Main St., where the former Blanco Blanco salon building has sat for sale since 2017.
It'll have the same TOPZ Sandwich Company name, menu and branding, but will operate a bit differently than the other two Billings restaurants at 24th Street West and King Avenue West, and Avenue B and Shiloh Road.
The 1,000-square-foot Main Street location won't have a dining room, and will focus primarily on delivery, take-out, catering and drive-thru services only. Veltkamp aims to open the restaurant July 2021.
"We were already planning on the third store," Veltkamp said. "I've been looking at the Heights now for three years."
The Blanco Blanco salon will be demolished and a new building will be constructed and leased by TOPZ. Veltkamp is also thinking about a fourth location in 2022 and franchising soon after.
But it hasn't been an easy year for the active entrepreneur. In March when COVID-19 cases began to rise, Veltkamp closed the dining rooms of both TOPZ locations in Billings. The Shiloh location operates a drive-thru, which helped during the shutdown.
The struggles of operating amid a pandemic inspired Veltkamp to look more closely at the drive-thru and contactless model for the future.
"I was almost in tears because I thought I was going to lose it all..." Veltkamp said. "... The drive-thru carried us through. We could do it with less people and it was easy."
The plan is to also have a large delivery radius for the Heights, Veltkamp said. During the shutdown in March and April, the TOPZ location on King Avenue West rolled out delivery to the Heights for a few weekends.
TOPZ was delivering 60 to 70 orders each weekend to that part of town.
"That support was so crucial at a time when we needed it, so that kind of secured it for me," Veltkamp said. "I'm like, this is going to work, I know it will."
TOPZ opened its first location in 2015 and its second in 2019. Veltkamp aims to hire about 12 to 15 employees to work at the new location.
The menu offers 15 sandwiches that are made using fresh-cut meats and bread. Also available will be TOPZ's well-known white cheddar queso and garlic tortilla chips.
Construction is slated to start in March.
