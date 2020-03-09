Billings stores limit sanitizer, hygiene product purchases amid coronavirus fear

As fears over the growing coronavirus outbreak continue, stores are seeing a surge in sales of hand sanitizer, face masks and other disinfectant products.

In Billings, that's led to shortages in virus-related products, and some stores have begun to limit the number of items that one customer can buy.

Montana had reported no cases of coronavirus, sometimes referred to as COVID-19, as of Monday. Idaho, Wyoming and the Dakotas have not had cases either.

Public officials have acknowledged that it's likely the disease will spread into the state. Yellowstone County health officials have said they are preparing to respond to the virus as it enters the county.

Target, WinCo and Albertsons stores in Billings confirmed Monday that they have begun limiting how much hand sanitizer, hand soap and other products customers purchase during one shopping trip.

Albertsons imposed a limitation of “five items in one shopping trip on disinfectant sprays, wipes and hand sanitizer" across all stores, according to a spokesperson.

Restocking would happen "as soon as the supply chain allows," according to the spokesperson.