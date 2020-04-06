Billings support groups find ways to meet online amid coronavirus pandemic

In addition to their care, inpatients also attend support groups outside the center. Now, the center’s had to make some changes, according to Lenette Kosovich, CEO of the Rimrock Foundation.

The groups now hold various meetings internally, including Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings, and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“We have several staff members that are in recovery that know how to hold those meetings,” Kosovich said. “We don’t ask anyone to come in and do them during this time.”

For those not receiving services from the Rimrock Foundation, AA meetings have also continued in Billings, according to two members of the AA fellowship in Montana.

The Gazette will not report the identities of the members and facilitators in recovery and counseling with AA, due to the anonymous nature of the organization. Their identities have been verified and are known to the Gazette.

There are more than 21 AA groups in Billings alone, and most have moved to a conference call or video call format. Members of each group facilitate the meetings differently and choose when and how often they’ll meet.