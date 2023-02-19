Billings TrailNet is proud to announce the addition of three board members who are respected in their own fields and now ready to advance trails for the next generation.

Steve Neary, born in Butte, grew up biking and hiking around the mines with friends. Today, his outdoor days include skiing, rafting and golfing with his wife Tracy, adult children PJ and Victoria and teenage daughter, Addison.

Neary taught all three of his kids how to ride a bicycle on Billings streets and trails, which he says have improved dramatically over time. Neary describes his passions as his family and riding and says he’s grateful for the work Billings TrailNet has done to integrate trails into our community. He is excited for the opportunity to serve our community through the work of Billings TrailNet.

Neary graduated from MSU-Billings with a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems in 1993 and began his professional career at Computers Unlimited before transitioning to St. Vincent Healthcare in 2005. He currently works as an integration developer with Intermountain Healthcare.

Since moving to Billings in 2008 with her husband and two kids, Dr. Elizabeth Ciemins has worked to improve the health and heath care of Montanans and all Americans. For 10 years, Ciemins led the Center for Clinical Translational Research at Billings Clinic, served on the School Health Advisory Committee, and was an active partner on the Healthy by Design taskforce. Currently, Ciemins is a research scientist and works for the American Medical Group Association in Washington, D.C., broadening her reach to all Americans.

In her personal life, Ciemins uses Billings’ trails on a daily basis as an active road, gravel, and mountain biker, skier and hiker, often accompanied by her Labrador retrievers, Ben and Will. Ciemins is interested in improving the built environment, including trails, to facilitate regular physical activity, and is very excited about the potential for 100% connectivity of trails in Billings from Rimrocks to river.

John V. Hanson is a retired diagnostic radiologist who worked for Eastern Radiological Associates at St. Vincent’s HealthCare for 33 years. John retired in 2014. He and his family have lived in Billings since 1981. He is a life-long runner who has run numerous 5Ks, 10Ks, half marathons, and 10 marathons. Hanson sees the development of biking, walking, and running trails as a very important aspect of a healthy life style and an important asset to our Billings community.