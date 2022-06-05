 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billings Wild Birds Unlimited store recognized

Kathy and John Haigh, owners of the local Wild Birds Unlimited store located at 111 S. 24th St. W., Suite 27, recently attended the national conference of Wild Birds Unlimited franchises. The Haigh’s received an award for sales growth. The conference was attended by over 200 other store owners. The Haigh’s have owned their store in Billings for 20 years and can be reached at 406-245-1640 or wbu.com/billings.

