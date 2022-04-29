BLM seeks public input on proposed trona mining project in Sweetwater County, Wyo.

Kemmerer, WY - The Bureau of Land Management Kemmerer Field Office is seeking public comment before beginning a draft environmental impact statement to analyze resource concerns associated with the proposed Dry Creek Trona Mine Project, located in Sweetwater County, Wyoming.

In April 2021, Pacific Soda, LLC and Atlantic Soda, LLC submitted a project proposal to the BLM to construct mining facilities and employ solution mining technologies to mine trona on leased BLM-administered land. The proposed project area would include about 6,000 acres south of the town of Green River, Wyoming. Mining would occur on each section for 9 to 10 years, lasting a total of 25 years. Trona is a mineral used to make baking soda as well as soda ash, which is a component of lithium batteries and glass used for solar energy. Mined trona would be refined to produce approximately 5.5 million metric tons of marketable soda ash and 400,000 tons per year of baking soda per year.

The 30-day public scoping period will end on May 31. You can find more information about the project on the BLM’s ePlanning website at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2016395/510. Please submit comments electronically through the ePlanning website linked above or by mail to the Bureau of Land Management Kemmerer Field Office, Attn: Kelly Lamborn, 430 North Highway, Kemmerer, WY 83101.

All comments, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. While those commenting may ask that their identifying information be withheld from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

For more information, contact Kelly Lamborn at 307-828-4505 or klamborn@blm.gov.

