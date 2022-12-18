Brett Robinson starts as engineer for Stahly Engineering

Brett Robinson, E.I., has joined Stahly Engineering & Associates Billings' office as a staff engineer in the site development/civil department.

Robinson is originally from Joliet and graduated from Montana Technical University. He is returning to Stahly as a previous summer intern for the past two years, where he worked on site development projects for Stahly.

Founded in 1970, Stahly Engineering & Associates has offices in Helena, Bozeman and Billings. As a multi-disciplinary engineering and surveying firm, it is committed to sustainable growth driven by exceptional professional services to communities and clients. Visit its website at www.seaeng.com.