Brian Cooley and Mitch Grove to assume new leadership roles at Stockman Bank

Miles City Market President Brian Cooley has been promoted to the new position of Eastern Montana Regional President, effective January 1, 2023. He will have oversight of all the eastern Montana Stockman Bank locations, which include Miles City, Hysham, Terry, Glendive, Richey, Wibaux, Sidney and Plentywood.

“Stockman continues to experience impressive growth in both our existing and new markets across Montana,” stated Jeremy Morgret, Chief of Branch Supervision at Stockman Bank. “With this growth comes greater opportunities. In this new position, Brian will oversee and assist the officers and staff of our important Eastern Montana banks. Additionally, he will help ensure Stockman continues to meet the needs of our local communities, small businesses, agricultural producers and area consumers.”

Cooley was raised on a fifth-generation family ranch in Musselshell County and has more than 36 years of Ag banking experience. He has been with Stockman since 2011 and has served in several leadership roles, most recently as the Miles City Market President. Cooley earned his Bachelor of Science degree in business, with a minor in economics, from Montana State University-Bozeman. He is also a graduate from the Northwest Ag Credit School at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington; the American Bankers Association Graduate School of Finance; and the Northwest Banking School at the University of Portland. He is involved in a variety of activities that benefit the community and youth while spending his spare time on his family’s ranch.

Mitch Grove will succeed Cooley as Miles City Market President, effective January 1, 2023. “I have every confidence that Mitch will do a great job,” said Cooley. “With his extensive ag financing expertise and knowledge of the Miles City community, he will achieve great success as our next Miles City Market President.”

Grove has been with Stockman since 2014, serving most recently as Senior Lender, Vice President in Miles City. He brings more than 13 years of ag financing experience to his new position. Grove, a Montana native, grew up in Highwood. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree with a double major in economics and ag business from Montana State University-Bozeman in 2011. He also served for eight years as an Officer with the MT Army National Guard.

Cooley will continue to work throughout Billings and Eastern Montana and can be reached at 406-234-8430. Grove will be located in Miles City and can be reached at 406-234-8444.