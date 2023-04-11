The Burger King on North 27th Street near its intersection with Sixth Avenue North in downtown Billings closed its doors over the weekend, becoming the fifth building near that busy intersection to close.

Across the parking lot from the Burger King is an old U.S. Bank and its drive-thru that has been closed for years. Across from it, on the north side of Sixth Avenue, is a Conoco service station that closed its doors earlier this month.

The HUB, a mental health and homeless services center, closed its doors in late 2020; it sits directly across 27th Street from the Burger King. Next door to the HUB is the Denny's, which closed during the pandemic and then the exterior of the building caught fire last summer.

"That whole intersection needs some love," Kody Christensen-Linton, resource outreach coordinator for the Downtown Billings Alliance, said with a laugh.

The DBA is hopeful it gets that love; it appears that might start with the HUB.

The red brick building will be remodeled this year to become office space. The building sold to CBRE 27 LLC last year and city officials have since approved a remodel permit for interior demolition and a re-build of the bathrooms. The city also approved a permit for new roofing.

More challenging are the properties occupied by the Burger King building and the old U.S. Bank on the west side of 27th.

Along with the Denny's across the street, all three properties are owned by the Ryan family, which has expressed a desire to transform that corner of Billings, said Mehmet Casey, development director with Downtown Billings Alliance.

It's the DBA's goal to fill vacant downtown lots with active businesses. The organization is continually making efforts to meet with property owners and work closely with businesses to help keep momentum moving forward on downtown development.

"One of the priorities is mixed-use development with housing and retail," Casey said.

In the last year, downtown Billings has seen a host of new housing developments that will increase apartment space and add retail with it.

In September, City Council approved $745,000 in tax increment finance assistance for the old three-story Billings Hardware building at the corner of Montana Avenue and North Broadway. The $7.4 million project will redevelop the building into a 24-unit apartment complex atop ground floor retail shops.

In July, council approved $250,000 in TIF help for the Lincoln Apartments, a new development in the old Women's and Family Shelter on 1st Avenue North in downtown Billings, which will also include ground floor retail space.

The three story building was purchased last year by the Widmyer Corp., a real estate company out of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The company has since converted some of the space into apartments and hopes to finish the project in the next year.

In February, council approved $1.7 million for a new 36-unit apartment complex to be built on the site of the old Whalen Tire warehouse on First Avenue North in downtown Billings. The $11.4 million project, known as Old Town Flats, will be built on the old warehouse site with the possibility of a second identical building going up if demand is strong.

Adding to that is a smaller development of 13 apartments approved by the city in October. Council approved tax increment finance assistance for the rundown and blighted complex of housing at the southwest corner of 2nd Avenue North and North 22nd Street.

The collection of buildings was recently purchased by a married couple looking to renovate the property, making it habitable, affordable and safe. The $1.1 million project will create 13 units that will rent for $650 to $950 a month.