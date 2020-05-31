Business digest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Design My Sign Today recently announced the launch of a unique new online service in the business sign market.

In a press release, owner Lisa Owen said designmysigntoday.com is now available online to all businesses needing premium custom signage. The site guides customers step-by-step to create their own new business sign, including sign material, style, size and color.

Available sign materials include metal, plastic, illuminated and aluminum. All signs are backed by the manufacturer’s lifetime guarantee. Sign options are fully customizable, and the organization can also turn business logos into custom signs.

Additionally, customers can select expert professional installers in their area or choose self-installation.

For more information, go to designmysigntoday.com or call 1-888-707-4467.

Odegaard Miller Law and Kovacich Snipes Johnson, two of Montana’s leading law firms, have combined their practices. The new firm is called Odegaard Kovacich Snipes, P.C., and will be the largest personal injury and workers’ compensation firm in Montana with offices in Billings, Great Falls and Helena.