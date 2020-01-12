Brooke Calhoun Odei, owner of Paws & Reflect Pet Salon, recently opened a second location at 3330 Fourth Ave. N. Paws & Reflect Pet Salon opened its first location at 2906 Grand Ave. in July of 2007, and has received several Billings Gazette Readers’ Choice Awards, including the latest in 2019.
Odei is a Certified Master Groomer with the National Dog Groomers Association of America. In addition to dog grooming, the business offers cat grooming, mobile pet grooming, pet boarding and doggy daycare.
For more information, call 839-9116.
The Junior League of Billings will host the only women’s leadership conference of its kind in Billings at MSUB on Friday.
The conference will span themes of professional, personal and community leadership to inspire and elevate Montana women. Attendees can learn practical applications to take back to their businesses, homes, and community organizations.
The conference keynote is an international master speaker, author, intuitive mentor, and survivor, Donna Hartley. Donna is a sought-after expert on surviving challenges and developing heart-centered leadership, according to a press release from the organization.
Hour-long workshops will continue with promoting the professional and personal development of women. The workshops will be taught by local leaders in the community.
This will be the League’s fourth annual Montana Women’s Leadership Conference.
For more information or tickets, go to juniorleagueofbillings.org.