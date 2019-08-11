ServiceTitan, the world’s leading all-in-one software for residential HVAC, plumbing, electrical and other home service professionals and commercial contractor businesses, has acquired Billings-based CUC Software, Inc. CUC is an all-in-one service business software system whose customers are based largely in Canada.
CUC Software was developed by Jack Vannoy and Carolyn Slayden in 1981. Vannoy and his brother owned and operated a successful HVAC and sheet metal company for many years. Vannoy was also an active member of the Sheet, Metal and Air Conditioning National Association, as well as the Montana Sheet Metal Apprenticeship program.
Slayden started out as a computer programming and data analyst for a nuclear reactor research company 40 years ago. Her work includes the development of software for auto insurance, heating and air conditioning, the chamber of commerce, the surveying industry and election reporting.
“This decision was very customer-centric,” said Heidi Paulson, vice president of sales and marketing for CUC Software. “ServiceTitan’s platform equips and empowers contractors with the best tools to successfully operate and grow their businesses, enabling $10 billion in service sales. Their team takes a superior approach to service with world-class business success partners that ensure they are supporting customers' business goals and growth at any stage. That’s exactly what we want for our customers.”
Paulson says the decision to close CUC Software wasn’t easy, but they feel confident in the choice to turn the company’s clientele, 30% of which are commercial-customer focused businesses, over to ServiceTitan. CUC Software and ServiceTitan were both born out of personal connections with the HVAC industry. The founders of both companies recognized a need for software and business management solutions, and rose to meet that need with excellence. This common foundation is one of many similarities the companies share.
CUC Software will continue to offer customers support through April 1, 2020.
WebBuy, which introduced the nation’s first fully integrated car-buying application to dealerships in 2014, has merged with Webgrain, a Billings-based app development company that helped launch the innovative digital-retailing solution.
In the last year, WebBuy has grown significantly in markets across the U.S. and now has a national network of participating dealerships. The merger with Webgrain, which closed June 16, adds full-time development resources to the WebBuy team.
Webgrain was founded in 2010 as an interactive web development and design company offering web design, database and application development, search engine optimization and secure hosting solutions. Webgrain created the initial WebBuy prototype, and later developed the first commercial version of the app.
Former partners Mike Ohman and Nick Britton were named WebBuy’s director of technical operations and lead developer, respectively. All seven WebGrain employees have moved to WebBuy’s offices on Billings’ West End.
Steve Dimock is WebBuy’s chief technical officer. WebBuy was co-founded by Steve Zabawa and Tom Murray.
CPA firm Rudd & Company PLLC is a new member of the Eide Bailly Alliance, a member-based association of non-competing CPA firms formed by Eide Bailly, one of the top 25 CPA firms in the nation. Members have access to resources, experience and service specialties that help them remain independent.
Rudd & Company has served a diverse client base of small- to mid-sized businesses, individuals, governments and nonprofit organizations in the agriculture, medical, construction and hospitality industries in Idaho and Montana since 1963.
In Billings, Eide Bailly is located at 401 N. 31st St., No. 1120.