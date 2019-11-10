Commemorating its 80th anniversary, CTA Architects Engineers recently announced the firm is changing its name to Cushing Terrell.
Founded in Billings in 1938 by Ralph Cushing and Everett Terrell, the firm’s notable accomplishments include the design of the first LEED v4 Platinum office building in Montana and the nation’s first ammonia/CO2 cascade refrigeration system used in a grocery store.
Among Cushing Terrell’s many current projects are sustainable office environments for Google, high school and higher education facilities across Wyoming and Montana, and government projects across the United States and around the world.
Six Montana businesses will share more than $600,000 in economic development grant awards. These grants will support the creation of up to 114 jobs at growing businesses across Montana.
You have free articles remaining.
The reimbursement grants will be awarded through two programs at the Montana Department of Commerce: The Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund and the Primary Sector Workforce Training Grant.
In Billings, Big Sky Economic Development Authority will receive a grant on behalf of Fort Belknap Planning and Development Corporation dba Island Mountain Development Group, which estimates it will create 86 jobs and will be reimbursed up to $404,200. Grant funds will be used to purchase equipment, fixtures, furniture, construction materials, and for wage reimbursement. Fort Belknap Planning and Development Corporation dba Island Mountain Development Group does e-commerce, real estate development, energy development, construction, and information technology.
According to a press release from Gov. Bullock’s office, the next application deadline is Dec. 18, 2019 and will include Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund Job Creation, Planning, and Primary Sector Workforce Training grants.
For more information, including a complete list of grant recipients, go to marketmt.com.