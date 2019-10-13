Hayden Outdoors, a real estate brokerage licensed in 14 states western states, recently added Montana to its territory in which they offer multiple land and real estate related services.
The growing real estate brokerage added nine agents, brokers, and land specialists immediately following its licensure, bringing on almost 90 properties for sale. With agents from Flathead Lake to Dillon and Billings, and offices in Big Timber, Ennis, and Bozeman/Manhattan, the brokerage can service all of Montana with their award-winning property marketing.
Over 68% of Hayden’s listings are farm and ranch, and over 75% offer recreational activities.
In January 2020, Hayden Outdoors will launch its new “Life on the Land” TV show hosted by NFL legend Brett Favre. The show will air on RFDTV network. Filming for the show will include multiple ranches in Montana, including properties near Dillon, Bozeman, Missoula, and Big Timber.
Hayden Outdoors LLC is a family-owned and operated real estate brokerage started in 1976 that is based in Windsor, Colorado. With over 100 licensed brokers, agents, and staff across multiple states, Hayden Outdoors is recognized as one of the “Best Brokerages” every year since 2011 by The Land Report Magazine and recently by the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies.
For more information, go to haydenoutdoors.com.