Girl Geek Communications will host a free workshop on digital skills using resources from Grow with Google.

The workshop will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Stewart Title.

Topics will include:

  • Understanding different video formats.
  • How to setup a YouTube channel.
  • Producing creative content and how to target and measure the results.

Headquartered in Billings and partnered with Google since 2017, Girl Geek Communications is a digital marketing agency that works with businesses across the U.S.

Anyone interested in the workshop should RSVP online at community.grow.google/s/event/a0r1E00000C2nqu.

