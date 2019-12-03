Girl Geek Communications will host a free workshop on digital skills using resources from Grow with Google.
The workshop will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Stewart Title.
Topics will include:
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
- Understanding different video formats.
- How to setup a YouTube channel.
- Producing creative content and how to target and measure the results.
Headquartered in Billings and partnered with Google since 2017, Girl Geek Communications is a digital marketing agency that works with businesses across the U.S.
Anyone interested in the workshop should RSVP online at community.grow.google/s/event/a0r1E00000C2nqu.