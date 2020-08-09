You have permission to edit this article.
Business digest

Business digest

Kyle Austin, of Billings, opened the new Billings pharmacy Pharm406 on July 20.

Services Pharm406 offers include:

  • Three drive-thru lanes
  • On-site and mobile immunizations
  • Prescription and over the counter medications, including unit-dose packaging
  • Point-of-care testing
  • Pharmacy memberships
  • Delivery to all locations between Lockwood and Laure
  • A cryotherapy chamber
  • Pharmacy consultation
  • Pharmacy staffing

Located at 1410 38th St. W., Suite A, Pharm406 is open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

