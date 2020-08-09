Business digest

Kyle Austin, of Billings, opened the new Billings pharmacy Pharm406 on July 20.
Services Pharm406 offers include:
- Three drive-thru lanes
- On-site and mobile immunizations
- Prescription and over the counter medications, including unit-dose packaging
- Point-of-care testing
- Pharmacy memberships
- Delivery to all locations between Lockwood and Laure
- A cryotherapy chamber
- Pharmacy consultation
- Pharmacy staffing
Located at 1410 38th St. W., Suite A, Pharm406 is open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
