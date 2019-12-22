Three people. One garage.
Sanderson Stewart, one of Montana's most prominent community design firms with offices throughout the Rocky Mountain region, began in a garage in 1969.
Today, the mission is still the same — to plan and design enduring communities — but the number of people has grown to more than 60.
The firm consists of engineers, surveyors, landscape architects, urban planners, graphic designers and multi-modal transportation specialists who have offices in Billings, Bozeman, Denver and Fort Collins, Colorado.
In Billings, Sanderson Stewart has helped design and plan such landmark projects as Rimrock Mall, Homestead Business Park, Shiloh Crossing, as well as creating master plans for residential communities like Lake Hills, Briarwood and Josephine Crossing. Engineers and planners from Sanderson Stewart helped revive and re-imagine the gravesite of Luther S. "Yellowstone" Kelly on the Rims.
You have free articles remaining.
In Bozeman, Sanderson Stewart was part of the design of the Montana State University Stadium expansion project.
In addition to a number of awards for its design and excellence for marketing, a highlight in the firm's history was winning the national award in 2014 for being "America's Small Business of the Year," by the United States Chamber of Commerce.
ERA American Real Estate recently announced the opening of its new West End office.
The new office, located in Shiloh Commons at 223 Shiloh Road, Suite 8, will be fully open on Jan. 1.
At the new location, ERA American Real Estate will offer the same residential and commercial real estate services available at its existing downtown office located at 2725 Montana Ave.