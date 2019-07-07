Billings-based Payment Alliance International, the nation’s largest, privately held provider of ATMs, offering ATM portfolio management products and services, announced recently that it has acquired Massachusetts-based ATM operator ISA-Ecash, a full-service ATM management company headquartered in Norwood, Mass. The acquisition adds more than 40 financial institution customers with 960 ATMs located throughout the Northeast to PAI’s existing nationwide network of more than 75,000 ATMs. The acquisition also encompasses ISA-Ecash’s industry-leading ATM Manager Pro software offering, which makes it easier for ATM deployers to maintain total command of ATM and cash operations. ATM Manager Pro currently supports more than 270,000 ATMs across America.
ISA-Ecash employees are being retained in the company’s Massachusetts offices.
Boston-based Tremont Capital Group, a firm specializing in strategic planning and merger and acquisition advisory services to the ATM industry, advised the seller.
The Association for Behavior Analysis International Accreditation Board has awarded Montana State University Billings’ Master of Science in Special Education Advanced Studies Applied Behavior Analysis degree program a five-year accreditation. Only 20 other master’s programs have been recognized with this honor internationally.
Accreditation through ABAI provides prestige and credibility in seeking funding resources; accreditation also creates the incentive for relevancy and currency of faculty, programs and courses to best serve employers, which will benefit the Billings community, the state of Montana and the Northern Rocky Mountain region and beyond.
For more information, go to msubillings.edu.
Employees from Underriner Honda joined more than 25,000 volunteers across North America participating in Honda’s fourth annual Team Honda Week of Service, in which Honda associates, dealers and suppliers conduct volunteer service activities in their communities.
Underriner Honda served with Billings HRDC and ZooMontana during the week of June 7-16 for the purpose of providing the community with the 6th Annual Play Date at the Zoo.
As Honda celebrates its 60th anniversary, the Week of Service is timed to coincide with the establishment of the first Honda business operation in North America on June 11, 1959.
Eide Bailly, a regional certified public accounting and business advisory firm, was named to the 2019 Best CPA Firms for Women list by the 2019 Accounting MOVE Project.
The Accounting MOVE Project is the only annual benchmark that celebrates excellence for women at accounting and advisory firms. The MOVE Project, together with its association partner, the Accounting and Financial Women’s Alliance, compiles two lists: the Best CPA Firms for Women list and the Best CPA Firms for Leadership Equity list. To earn a spot on the Best CPA Firms for Women list, an employer must have both a high proportion of women at most or all levels of management and proven success with the MOVE factors.
In Billings, Eide Bailly is located at 401 N. 31st St., No. 1120.