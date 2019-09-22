Morledge Family Eye Clinic and Surgery Center will become part of Vance Thompson Vision’s family of clinics starting Jan. 1, 2020. The partnership will give the clinic access to advanced technology and procedures and offers additional clinic support that will benefit patients and provide opportunities for collaborative care with primary eye care providers.
Dr. Scott Morledge-Hampton is a third-generation ophthalmologist whose family’s surgical practice has supported Eastern Montana since 1928. Morledge-Hampton will continue to focus on cataract surgery in the new partnership.
Dr. Russell Swan will work with Morledge-Hampton to bring advanced sub-specialty care in refractive cataract, glaucoma, cornea and refractive surgery closer to patients in the Billings area. Swan currently leads the Vance Thompson Vision team in Bozeman, and he will continue to see patients there, as well.
Morledge Family Eye Clinic and Surgery Center is located at 1747 Poly Drive.
Vance Thompson Vision also has locations in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Fargo, North Dakota; Omaha, Nebraska; and Alexandria, Minnesota.