Business digest

Odegaard Miller Law and Kovacich Snipes Johnson, two of Montana’s leading law firms, have combined their practices. The new firm is called Odegaard Kovacich Snipes, P.C., and will be the largest personal injury and workers’ compensation firm in Montana with offices in Billings, Great Falls and Helena.

Paul Odegaard and Mark Kovacich, friends and colleagues for over 20 years, have both dedicated their practices with the similar vision of representing injured Montanans and have achieved outstanding results. Presented with the opportunity to grow their firms and provide legal services statewide, the two were eager to combine the knowledge of their teams to offer clients a lineup of Montana-based attorneys and staff. Ben Snipes, Andrew “A.J.” Miller and Ross Johnson are also partners in the new firm.