Billings Clinic has once again received accreditation from the American College of Surgeons for both the Level II Trauma Center and Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery.
The trauma center has been verified as a Level II Trauma Center by the Verification Review Committee, an ad hoc committee of the Committee on Trauma of the American College of Surgeons.
The Metabolic Surgery Center has been accredited as a Comprehensive Center under the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program, a joint program of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.
For more information, go to billingsclinic.com.