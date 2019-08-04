WebBuy, which introduced the nation’s first fully integrated car-buying application to dealerships in 2014, has merged with Webgrain, a Billings-based app development company that helped launch the innovative digital-retailing solution.
In the last year, WebBuy has grown significantly in markets across the U.S. and now has a national network of participating dealerships. The merger with Webgrain, which closed June 16, adds full-time development resources to the WebBuy team.
Webgrain was founded in 2010 as an interactive web development and design company offering web design, database and application development, search engine optimization and secure hosting solutions. Webgrain created the initial WebBuy prototype, and later developed the first commercial version of the app.
Former partners Mike Ohman and Nick Britton were named WebBuy’s director of technical operations and lead developer, respectively. All seven WebGrain employees have moved to WebBuy’s offices on Billings’ West End.
Steve Dimock is WebBuy’s chief technical officer. WebBuy was co-founded by Steve Zabawa and Tom Murray.