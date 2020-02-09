Business digest

The 2020 Montana SHRM State Conference, “HR 20/20 Vision for the Future,” will be May 6-8 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

The Thursday night social, hosted by the Yellowstone Valley Chapter SHRM Chapter, will include appetizers and entertainment.

Experts will discuss a variety of human resources related topics. The conference keynote speaker lineup includes Valerie Grubb, Colene Rogers, and retired Brig. Gen. Carol Eggert.

The Montana State SHRM Conference is an annual event that brings together professionals, managers, executives, scholars and practitioners from the field of human resources. It is the leading annual conference for Montana human resource and business professionals.

Registration is available online at montana.shrm.org/montana-conference through April 22. Sponsor and vendor registration closes on March 31.

